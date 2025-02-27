Alexia Putellas talks Lay's campaign, fan experiences, and favorite Nike boots
Watching the world's top sport deserves the world's best chip. For this year's UEFA Champions League, Lay's is bringing back its iconic "No Lay's, No Game" global campaign.
To bring fans a better football-watching experience, Lay's amped up their partnership to include the two-time UEFA Women's Player of the Year, Ballon d'Or Feminin, and the FIFA Women's Best Player, Alexia Putellas.
For year three of the campaign, Alexia and football legend, World Cup winner, and iconic striker Thierry Henry surprised fans on a "Lay's Crawl," which involved visiting multiple pubs in Barcelona and asking real fans one question: "Do you have Lay's?"
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Alexia about her role in the campaign, her favorite boots, and more.
What made you want to partner with Lay's for this campaign?
Mainly due to their passion for football, they have participated in many competitions over the years. Additionally, the type of campaign they launch is completely different from what I'm used to—it's natural, unscripted, and unpredictable, which made me really excited to experience it. I'm also grateful for the opportunity and the privilege of being chosen to be a part of it.
How much fun was the process?
It was an amazing and really fun experience.
Why do you think people enjoy snacking on chips while watching football?
I think the crunchy element is also addictive. Plus, watching a game is a social experience—you usually get together with family or friends to enjoy it. It's more than just watching; you cheer for your team or, if you're a neutral fan, simply soak in the atmosphere. It's like going out for drinks with friends, but this time, the game is the main event. It's always a perfect match—just like enjoying Lay's while watching a game.
How did you feel about surprising fans in such an unexpected way?
It was something really special because no one knew what was going to happen. We were all excited; they didn't know anything, and we didn't know how they would react, but that's what made it so great.
Maybe when you have a meet and greet with fans, they know they're going to see you or come prepared with things. But that moment of not knowing anything, showing up, and seeing their faces and reactions—it's something truly special, unique.
Looking ahead, what are you most excited about in the next few months?
I would be really excited if we made it to the Champions League final in Lisbon again, repeating last year's story where 20,000-30,000 Barça fans traveled and left with the feeling that it was a once-in-a-lifetime day. And, of course, winning the title. The same goes for the national team, at the Eurocup in Switzerland.
Looking back at your boots, what era was your favorite?
Well, as soon as I heard the question, I knew right away. I think the best moment was when the Phantom launched, which is the model of boots I wear. Before those boots came out, I was trying different models and wasn't sure which ones were right for me. But when I tried the Phantom, I knew they were the ones for me.
What current athletes do you think have the best footwear?
All the athletes who wear the Phantom. For me, those boots are the best.
