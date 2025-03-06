De'Aaron Fox celebrates Kentucky Wildcats with "Lexington" sneakers
San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox has established himself in the NBA. He has made an All-Star team, launched his first signature sneaker with Curry Brand, and shows no signs of slowing down.
While Fox is a household name for NBA fans, he is also a college basketball legend. Fox had a memorable run during his NCAA career with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Just in time for March Madness, Curry Brand has officially introduced the Fox 1 "Lexington" colorway. The blue and white design is inspired by the University of Kentucky, where the Fox rose to basketball stardom on the national scale.
The Curry Fox 1 "Lexington" will drop on Friday, March 7. Athletes and fans can buy the shoes in adult ($120) and grade school ($100) sizes on UA.com, in select brand houses, and through DICK'S Sporting Goods. UA Loyalty Rewards members have early access to this sneaker.
Fox's sneaker drop is the same day as the Curry 12 "Spark." So fans of Curry Brand can celebrate the culmination of college basketball season in style.
Fox became a March Madness legend when he led the Kentucky Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2016. This colorway is a nod to his UK roots and honors, which were pivotal times in his basketball career when he launched from Lexington to the League.
Considered a true "blue blood," a name reserved for only the most elite college basketball programs, Kentucky is known for its very distinct blue and its iconic checkerboard pattern, both of which show up big in this shoe.
This Curry Fox 1 colorway is a fully flooded Kentucky blue (the only flooded Fox 1 shoe yet) with strategic white accents on the fox tail strap embellishment and the "D Fox" logo on the tongue.
A pop of that famous blue and white checkerboard pattern can be found on the heel of the shoe as well as more subtly on the fox tail strap.
Of course, like every Curry Fox 1, UA's Flow technology anchors the shoe, giving superior grip and traction that makes Fox's speed and ability to stop and go even scarier.
