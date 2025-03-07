Will the Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" sell out this Saturday?
It has been more than two decades since Michael Jordan played his final NBA game, yet the basketball legend is still widely considered the GOAT of the sport and the sneaker industry.
Every weekend, fans line up for the latest retro release from the iconic Air Jordan signature line. While original colorways worn by Jordan remain the most popular among consumers, women's colorways are a close second.
Jumpman does a phenomenal job of telling new stories with novel colorways that are also stylish. The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" hits shelves this weekend. But will it sell out?
The Women's Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 8. The retro basketball shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers like Foot Locker.
The shoes will cost $215 in women's sizes, $100 in little kid sizes, and $85 in toddler sizes. However, the issue for many sneakerheads could be the sizing discrepancy, as the model will not be released in men's sizes.
The Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" will only go up to size 12 in women's sizing, which equates to a 10.5 in men's sizing. That could build hype for the shoe, but it will also cut out a lot of consumers with larger shoe sizes.
Whether the Women's Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" sells out will mostly depend on the quantity of units produced. However, the kicks are already selling for below retail price on resale websites, which leads us to believe the sneakers will not sell out (at least not quickly). This is good news for shoppers.
The "Abundance" colorway features a beautiful Seafoam upper contrasted by the Sail midsole. Hits of Metallic Silver throughout the silhouette nod to the "Pure Money" series.
According to the product description, this iteration of the Air Jordan 4 is an homage to the attitude and grind the next generation of greats bring to every move they make—both on and off the court.
Regardless of whether the Women's Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" sells out, it is a great colorway. Even better, we love to see women sneakerheads get a shot at buying hyped-up kicks.
In recent years, Jordan Brand has made its mission to incorporate women hoopers and sneakerheads into the community. Through special sneaker releases, NIL deals, and more, Jumpman is taking care of everyone.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
