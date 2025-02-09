Chris Pratt on Meta glasses, Super Bowl commercial, & Style
Chris Pratt has already won the hearts of fans around the globe thanks to his many popular roles in film and television. At 45 years old, he feels like America's cool brother, thanks to his approachable demeanor and laid-back personal style.
Today, football fans can look forward to seeing more of their favorite actor in a new Super Bowl commercial. Pratt is starring alongside Kris Jenner and Chris Hemsworth for Meta’s creative ad spot during Super Bowl LIX, showcasing the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and their AI capabilities.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, the ad showcases how this groundbreaking technology is redefining wearable tech with built-in Meta AI features. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Pratt about his partnership with Meta, his love of the glasses, and his favorite footwear.
What made you want to partner with Meta on this campaign?
AI glasses from Meta are fundamentally changing technology and how we relate to it, so I jumped at the opportunity to take on a creative challenge with such an awesome innovation.
And with the Big Game being such a significant moment in culture across sports and entertainment, getting to collaborate alongside Chris Hemsworth and Kris Jenner was something I was really excited to take on!
The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are stylish and functional. What are your favorite parts?
It was really eye opening to deep-dive into the AI capabilities of the glasses as we workshopped creative ideas for the spot. The glasses feature Meta AI, so you can ask things while on the go and get real-time answers or tell you what you’re looking at.
For example you can say, “Hey Meta, what is this artwork?” or “Hey Meta, what’s the over/under for Super Bowl this year” and Meta AI will tell you. The hands-free POV capture is also clutch. When you record a cool moment on your phone, it kind of takes you out for the moment, right?
You’re not watching the game, or the fireworks, or looking at your kids or whatever- you’re looking at your phone. With Ray-Ban Meta glasses you can capture the precious moments without ruining them by holding up a device.
Especially with young kids who don’t realize you’re filming them with the glasses. You watch the video back and they’re looking you right in the eyes and laughing or saying something cute or singing happy birthday or whatever.
Which, if you have kids, you know when you pull out your phone to take a pic or video, it ruins the moment, and they get distracted and stop doing whatever they were doing and all of a sudden they want to watch something on your phone. I really think these glasses are gonna change the game in a major way and bring a ton of value to people.
How much fun was it filming this campaign spot?
Oh, it was an absolute blast! Anytime I get to work with Hemsworth we really go in and have a time. It was amazing to welcome another Kris into the crew– what an icon. We had a lot of laughs on set while playing around with the art and AI glasses. The whole shoot was full of high energy and great vibes—which really pulled through in the spot.
Which of the characters that you have played would be the most likely to wear these glasses?
That’s a great question! I think Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy would totally rock these. He’s all about staying connected with his crew, and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses would be perfect for capturing his wild space adventures while blasting his favorite tunes with the open-ear audio. But honestly, these glasses are so versatile and sleek that anyone would look good in them.
Last question: we know you golf and train a lot. What are your go-to shoes for the course and gym?
Ah, now you’re speaking my language. For golf, I love the FootJoy Pro SL—they’ve got amazing traction and comfort, which is key when you’re aiming for that perfect swing. And for the gym? The Nike Metcon series is my go-to.
They’re durable, supportive, and handle everything from lifting weights to hitting the treadmill. But if I’m just hanging out, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Vans—comfort and style, baby!