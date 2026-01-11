Super Bowl 60 Odds: Bears, Rams Rising After Advancing to Divisional Round
Saturday's playoff games in the NFL did not disappoint, as a pair of one-possession wins allowed the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears to stay alive for another week.
In the early game, Matthew Stafford and the Rams jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but some defensive and special teams miscues helped Bryce Young -- who also played terrific in that game -- take a fourth quarter lead.
Stafford then showed why he's a leading MVP candidate this season, leading L.A. on a drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson, putting the Rams ahead for good. The win moved the Rams up in the Super Bowl odds, even though they were already second in the market entering the wild card round.
L.A. jumped from +425 to +370 to win the Super Bowl after Saturday's win, even though it failed to cover the 10.5-point spread in that matchup.
In the second game of the day, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears did what they've done all season long: win a game in the fourth quarter.
Chicago fell behind 21-3 against the Green Bay Packers in the first half, and it looked like the Bears were going to regret some aggressive fourth-down calls as they entered the fourth quarter trailing once again. However, for the seventh time this season, Chicago won a game in which it was trailing with less than two minutes to play, as Williams threw multiple scores in the fourth quarter to upset the Packers.
Even though Green Bay was the No. 7 seed in the NFC, it was favored against Chicago on Saturday night.
The Bears were just +2200 to win the Super Bowl heading into NFL Wild Card Weekend, but they're now +1400 and could rise further depending upon the results of Sunday's matchup.
Here's a breakdown of the odds to win Super Bowl 60 before the three games on Sunday kick off.
Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX
- Seattle Seahawks: +330
- Los Angeles Rams: +370
- Denver Broncos: +700
- Philadelphia Eagles: +900
- New England Patriots: +900
- Buffalo Bills: +1000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1300
- Houston Texans: +1300
- Chicago Bears: +1400
- Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
