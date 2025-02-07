Watch Adidas' Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad Honoring Patrick Mahomes
Ahead of Super Bowl LIX in which he has a chance at NFL "three-peat" history with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes received a good luck video from his footwear brand partner, adidas.
Via a social media post across the brand's channels, the three-time Super Bowl MVP received video messages from multiple athletes, celebrities and key figures in his life, wishing him well ahead of the big game.
Superstar adidas endorsers Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit, WNBA legend Candace Parker all make an appearance.
Additionally, Patrick's family - wife Brittany, kids Sterling and Bronze, plus dad Pat Sr. all sow up. Plus, actors and Chiefs fans Rob Riggle, Heidi Gardner and Eric Stonestreet, make a cameo in the brand's video featured a diverse roster of supporters.
Additional members of the good luck video included adidas Golf partners Ludvig Aberg and Rose Zhang, tennis pro Alexander Zverev, current Texas Tech head coach Kirby Hocutt and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, now with the Commanders.
Earlier in Super Bowl week, Mahomes arrived in New Orleans in a Mardi Gras-inspired purple colorway of his Mahomes 2 signature shoe.
The brand launched the new shoe on adidas.com, in conjunction with the big game lead-up. Clearly the brand anticipated a potential Super Bowl return for Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Should there be a historic three-peat on Sunday for Mahomes and Kansas City, expect adidas to go big in their social media marketing to celebrate their QB1.
