Andy Reid Stars in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial for Skechers
Andy Reid is arguably one of the greatest coaches of all time. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach currently has a 301–162–1 record and is looking to make history by becoming the first coach to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
But even Andy Reid needs some comfortable sneaks to rock. In partnership with Skechers, Reid is the face of the 2025 Big Game Campaign, where he is donning the Hands Free Slip-ins®, the brand's innovative and effortless signature footwear collection.
A possible Kansas City Chiefs three-peat isn’t the only thing Coach Reid will be bringing to 2025’s Big Game– he’ll also be leading Skechers into what’s sure to be another memorable campaign. Saving his hands for something more important.
Hint: its another piece of victory bling. Reid stars in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® commercial showcases hilarious things the legendary coach can now do during his off-season "Side Hustle."
In a statement, Reid shared his excitement about leading the campaign and his love of the Hands Free Slip-ins. “I’m a no-nonsense football guy who needs everything around me to be easy so I can just focus on the game—especially when it’s for the championship,” said Reid.
“These Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins have made my routine quicker and easier. No one wants to go into overtime just because of their shoes, and best of all they give me time to focus on my second career that you’ll see in my first commercial for Skechers!” Reid continued.
The shoes are designed with an exclusive Heel Pillow, allowing you to step in without bending over with the use of Slip-ins Technology. The sneaker are perfect for a Super Bowl-winning coach or anyone else who is in the market for comfortable footwear.
Skechers, the third largest footwear brand across the globe, has been placing spots during the Super Bowl since NFL legend Joe Montana was representing the brand in 2010.
Other notable past Skechers Big Game commercials include Snoop Dogg along with Martha Stewart, Howie Long, and Tony Romo; Mark Cuban with a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly; Willie Nelson singing 'On the Road Again'; and last year's ad featuring Mr. T and Tony Romo adding the 't' in Skechers.
At Super Bowl LIX, Reid Chiefs are set to match up with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is a rematch as the two teams face each other in LVII where the Chiefs came out victorious in a 38-35 win. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.