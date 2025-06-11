Lionel Messi Unveils New Inter Miami Kit & Adidas Sneakers
The United States has been gripped by soccer fever since Lionel Messi arrived in 2023. Thanks to Messi and adidas, American sports fans have embraced kits and trainers like never before.
Earlier today, adidas unveiled Inter Miami CF's bold new third kit for 2025. It features an eye-catching Miami Blue, accented with Miami Pink and White.
The kit represents the strength, resilience, and unpredictability of both the ocean and the team while also reflecting Miami's dynamic playstyle and fearless spirit.
To complement the launch, adidas is also launching a collection featuring iconic Gazelle shoes, a t-shirt, two pairs of shorts (one lifestyle, one athletic), and a varsity-style jacket, all inspired by the new kit.
Inter Miami CF First Team will debut the new kit on the pitch later in the MLS regular season. So, keep an eye on the schedule and mark your calendars for the official launch.
The new kit and collection will be available for purchase on adidas.com tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can also purchase the jersey during in-store hours at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium or at Miami International Airport.
The collection arrives with something for the whole family. Currently, jersey options include youth and adult sizes with prices ranging from $80-$180 (including a premium Messi jersey).
The Mesis jersey features his name and number, plus a heat-applied club badge and adidas Trefoil log. The moisture-managing AEROREADY and a performance-focused build make for flowing soccer on the pitch.
The vibrant spirit of Miami and the beauty of its world-famous coastline meet in these special Inter Miami CF authentic shorts from adidas. Broken by pops of pink and heat-applied team details, their ocean-blue colors bring a calming elegance.
Lastly, the iconic adidas Gazelles complete the collection. First launched in 1966 as a training shoe, the silhouette has transcended sports to become a staple for sneakerheads everywhere.
The 'Miami Third Kit' colorway features the same Semi Blue Burst and Miami Pink as the rest of the collection. It makes the perfect footwear option for soccer fans this summer.
