Joel Embiid Debuts His First Signature Skechers Basketball Shoe

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 142-134 in overtime on Sunday night. However, the game was not a total loss for 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid officially debuted his first signature basketball shoe with Skechers: the Skechers JE 1. The Southern California-based brand teased the upcoming shoe on social media last week.

Skechers JE 1

Joel Embiid debuts his Skechers SKX JE 1 signature shoe ✍️ @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/vzjQfxD5FJ — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 1, 2025

An official announcement is coming on December 4, with the shoe likely launching just in time for the holiday shopping season. Despite the loss, the initial social media reviews of the Skechers JE 1 have been positive.

However, athletes and fans will have a better idea about the performance basketball shoe once they get official pictures, tech specs, and pricing details.

Design Details

Joel Embiid debuts the Skechers JE 1, his first signature shoe with the brand 🏀 pic.twitter.com/l2UUcFvu5Q — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 1, 2025

Embiid debuted the Skechers JE 1 in a black/blue/pink colorway. His initials (and presumably signature logo) appear on the tongue. Skechers has already planned multiple colorways, including a white/black/red/gold colorway that matches the 76ers throwback uniforms, which is also on the way.

Embiid started his NBA career with adidas, a natural fit after his college career with the Kansas Jayhawks. After his rookie sneaker deal ended, Embiid signed with Under Armour in 2018 and got his first signature shoe with the American company in 2020.

Eventually, Embiid parted ways with Under Armour and officially announced a new sneaker deal with Skechers in April 2024. He has worn the Skechers SKX Float on the court and appeared in multiple advertisements for the brand off the court.

Skechers in the NBA

Joel Embiid debuts his first Skechers signature shoe — the JE 1: pic.twitter.com/odbpl9g7GE — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 1, 2025

Skechers has already been a great partner for Embiid. They celebrated his gold medal performance in the 2024 Summer Olympics with an all-gold colorway of the SKX FLOAT. A few months later, he debuted holiday-themed kicks on Christmas Day 2024.

Other Skechers athletes include Isaiah Hartenstein, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green, as well as WNBA players Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen, and Jackie Young.

NBA fans and sneakerheads can expect an official announcement from Skechers on December 4. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

