Jalen Williams' Adidas Harden Vol 9 Sold Out: Here's How to Buy Them
There is no better way to elevate your status in the sneaker industry than by going off in the NBA Finals. Last night, Jalen Williams scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Williams wore his player-exclusive colorway of James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe during explosive performance. Naturally, the adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" is sold out in all but one size as of this morning on the adidas website.
That is to be expected when Williams went off with the entire basketball world watching last night's game. Luckily, there are still ways for online shoppers to buy the adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway.
The Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" dropped on June 6, 2025. The retail price was $160 in adult sizes, but hoopers and fans will have to pay more than that if they want to secure the popular hoop shoes.
Online shoppers can find Williams' shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Currently, the average resale price is $214 on StockX and will only increase after last night's breakout performance. If the Thunder go on to win the 2025 NBA Finals, then expect the resale price to skyrocket. So, online shoppers need to make a decision on the sneakers quickly.
Adidas did an incredible job with the design of the "JDUB" colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper complemented by Lucid Lime and Lucid Pink. Williams' jersey number appears on the tongue tag, while his signature logo pops off the back heel.
The colorway pays homage to Williams' favorite cartoon, Pinky & The Brain. Williams has worn the shoes repeatedly throughout the end of the regular season and all the way throughout the NBA Playoffs.
In addition to looking good, the adidas Harden Vol 9 touts the best performance technology the brand has to offer: full-length Lightboost midsole, grid-mesh ventilation openings for breathability, and a fragmented radial traction pattern on the outsole.
Williams has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA but does not yet have his own signature sneaker line. If he continues to play at such a high level, that could come sooner rather than later for the rising star.
