NBA Fans Divided Over Jalen Williams' Signature Adidas Logo
A new era of teams is competing for the NBA Championship while a new generation of players assert themselves in the league and footwear industry.
LA Clippers guard James Harden has already been eliminated from the Western Conference Playoffs, but his adidas sneakers are still on the court thanks to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylen Williams.
Not only is Williams hooping in Harden's sneakers, but he is also getting player-exclusive colorways complete with his own signature logo and branding throughout the silhouette.
Bleacher Report recently shared a detailed look at Williams' logo on Instagram and it drew mixed reviews from NBA fans.
Earlier this season, Williams debuted his signature "J-Dub" logo. However, NBA fans on social media are complaining that it looks more like "Jub." But that is because they are looking at the wrong type of lettering.
If you (like I was for a few minutes) are struggling to see a capitalized 'D,' it is because you should be looking for a lower-case 'd' — then you will see how it says "J-dub."
In addition to adding Williams' signature logo to Harden's sneakers, adidas also included his jersey number on the tongue's pull tabs.
Williams' player-exclusive sneakers, the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Jalen Williams" colorway, is expected to drop in June 2025. In the meantime, one shoppers can choose from six colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
However, adidas is not done showing love to Williams with just the shoes. The brand is elevating its rising stars on social media with posts seen by its 3.2 million followers on Instagram.
After the Thunder won Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, adidas posted a picture of Williams and teammate Lu Dort on Instagram with the caption, "From overlooked to undeniable. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort got OKC right where they belong — the Western Conference Finals."
Fans can expect Williams and adidas to make more noise this Spring as the Thunder roll into the Western Conference Finals.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" gets a Summer 2025 release date.
Scottie Pippen's Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 "Bulls" return for the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton teased his first first signature PUMA sneaker on Instagram.
The Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" honors Kevin Durant's hometown.
The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" honors Carmelo Anthony's Denver Nuggets era.