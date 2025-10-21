Kicks

Jalen Williams Debuts Adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' on NBA Opening Night

Adidas honored Jalen Williams with a player-exclusive adidas Harden Vol 9 colorway for the Thunder's ring ceremony.

Pat Benson

The adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' colorway.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' colorway. / adidas
In this story:

After a long and festive summer, the wait is over for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight, the organization held a ring ceremony followed by the unveiling of its first NBA Championship banner (since relocating to Oklahoma City).

For just one night, the defending champions will take the court in white and gold warmups as a final celebration of last year's title run. Despite being ruled out due to his hand injury, the Thunder forward Jalen Williams is using the opportunity to match with his adidas basketball shoes.

White and gold adidas Harden Vol 9 basketball shoes.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' colorway. / adidas

Williams debuted the adidas Harden Vol 9 in a player-exclusive colorway in celebration of the 2025 NBA Finals victory.

The 'Ring Night' colorway sports a mismatched white and gold design on the upper. Even better, adidas spared no expense with the details.

White and gold adidas Harden Vol 9 basketball shoes.
Details on the adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' colorway. / adidas

Incredible details on the shoe include the "JDUB" signature logo on the tongue, a secondary logo featuring a hand with Williams' jersey No. 8 printed on the pull tab, and the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the outsole.

Williams has established himself as the second in command for LA Clippers guard (and former Thunder guard) James Harden's signature sneaker line.

Jalen Williams' adidas logo.
Jalen Williams' signature adidas logo. / adidas

Last year, Williams debuted his first player-exclusive "J-Dub" colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9. Adidas released the colorway, and it sold out quickly, as it was easily the best version of the model. After the season, adidas sent Williams to China for his first-ever international sneaker tour.

The adidas Harden Vol 9 was made for fashion-forward hoopers who embody swag, confidence, and self-expression. The silhouette is a symbol for how Harden has always done things his way, and now it's time for rising basketball stars to carry the torch. 

Jalen Williams' logo on adidas basketball shoes.
Jalen Williams' secondary adidas logo. / adidas

Tech specs for the adidas Harden Vol 9 include a full-length Lightboost midsole, grid-mesh ventilation openings for breathability, and a fragmented radial traction pattern on the outsole. Online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways at adidas.com.

Last week, we spoke with Williams in an exclusive interview about his rapid ascension in the footwear and fashion industries. The NBA All-Star spoke candidly about his inspirations and authentic personality.

Insole of the adidas Harden Vol 9 basketball shoe.
The insole of the adidas Harden Vol 9 'Ring Ceremony' colorway. / adidas

Williams has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA, but does not yet have his own signature sneaker line. If he continues to play at an All-Star level, that could come sooner rather than later for the NBA Champion.

Oklahoma City's title defense begins tonight, and Williams is already off on the right foot thanks to adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

manual

Published |Modified
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/On Court