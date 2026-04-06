JuJu Smith-Schuster is Reverse-Aging to Avoid 'Unc' Status in NFL

You can't tell by looking at him off the field, or his production on the gridiron, but JuJu Smith-Schuster turns 30 later this year. Moreover, he's entering his tenth season in the NFL. Despite his youthful appearance, younger players are calling Smith-Schuster "Unc" in the locker room.

But the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has no time to slow down. Smith-Schuster has a wedding coming up soon, and recently partnered with Just For Men for the launch of the brand's newest anti-aging innovation: Gray Reverse Daily Hair Serum.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Smith-Schuster about his anti-aging routine, personal style, and favorite fashion trends.

How important is it for you to look young with the help of Just For Men?

"I think it's very important to maintain a youthful appearance. I'm going into year ten of my career, and keeping up with these young guys, man, they're coming in, and they're calling me 'Unc' now (laughs). So, I got to stay ahead of the grays, and it's very important to do this partnership today."

Did it take any convincing, or were you eager to promote your daily anti-aging routine?

"Pretty eager, man. I think it's something in my career, I feel like I'm getting to that age, where I'm getting a little bit older, and being able to stay ahead of the grays, and Just For Men's Gray Reverse is something that's keeping me young, right? Year 10 in the league. We gotta keep going and keep being young. You look good, you feel good, you play good."

Do you have a plan for styling and grooming yourself for your upcoming wedding?

"Yes, yes, yes. It's gonna be a big day for me and my fiance. She's huge on beauty and wellness. Being able to add Just for Men into our daily grooming routine definitely helps. It's important because I'm gonna be on camera a lot.

And the ultimate anti-age hacking is an identity grooming routine. So it's gonna be easy for me to put that in and just doing it now and get ahead of the curve early. So, super excited about the wedding, and wifey is excited as well. "

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes are you wearing this spring?

"So I've been with adidas my whole career. I don't own any other brands. It's just adidas. I think casually this year, it's just been the adidas originals. It's easy for me, easy on the go, and kind of goes with everything. I'm a simple guy. "

If adidas could turn any sneaker into a football cleat, what would you want it to be?

"That's a good one. They've pretty much done it all. I think it would be cool to see some collaborations with Bad Bunny; the Bad Bunny shoes would look good with cleats in them."

What does your fashion mood board look like currently?

"I'm drawing inspiration from everywhere. I have my own clothing brand. It's called AFI, which in Samoan means a 'fire,' so I have a fire inside. I get a lot of inspiration from people who have their own experience of what they're passionate about.

So for me, it's football. I did a collab with a tattoo artist, who, for him, is tattooing his Polynesian tattoos. But a lot of my inspiration is from what's going on right now on social."

You've designed multiple adidas sneakers in the past. Which is your favorite?

I will probably say the NMDs that I did. I did a collab with adidas back in like 2019 or 2020, and that was really cool. Just saying I had a shoe collection at one point, that was really cool.

Last question: Who is the most fashionable player in the NFL?

"I'm honestly going to have to put Travis Kelce up there, man. He kind of comes with a little bit of everything, and not only just fashion. Just the style of the way he changes his hair, the beard, no beard. He can do it all."