Adidas is Releasing its $500 Running Shoes This Week

The performance running shoe market is in a constant arms race to gain an edge for athletes. Last April, the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 launched in limited numbers and immediately cultivated a cult following among distance runners.

The highly acclaimed (and highly expensive) marathon shoes have only hit shelves in limited releases over the past year, but are ready for their biggest release yet. Below is everything athletes must know about the upcoming adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2.

Shopping Information

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2. | adidas

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 drops in the "Silver Metallic/Lucid Red" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31. Online shoppers can buy the road-racing shoes for $500 in adult sizes on the adidas app and select retailers worldwide.

Smart shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Additionally, resale prices could soften once more shoes are released.

Tech Specs

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2. | adidas

Tech specs for the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 include 3mm more of adidas' LIGHTSTRIKE PRO EVO foam in the forefoot, resulting in an almost 10% increase in forefoot stack height(compared to its predecessor). Meanwhile, the new outsole features a grid-like pattern, engineered to offer traction as the foot hits the ground.

The shoes weigh in at approximately 4.86 oz and have a midsole drop of 3 mm (heel 39 mm/forefoot 36 mm). Its textile upper is draped in Silver Metallic and Grey Two with adidas branding popping off in Lucid Red.

Design Process

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2. | adidas

"The design process for this shoe was a challenging but ultimately rewarding pursuit that started with simply looking at how we can make the fastest shoe we've ever created, even faster – all whilst keeping the weight consistent," said Patrick Nava, VP Product, Running & Credibility Sports at adidas Running on the launch date.

"The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 is born from our relentless pursuit of speed – refined through rigorous testing – from the high-altitude training camps in Iten, Kenya to our innovation labs in Herzogenaurach."

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2. | adidas

Nava added, "Working alongside our elite athletes like former world record holder Yomif Kejelcha, we've developed a shoe that delivers more energy return and a more efficient running economy with no compromise on agility. We believe we've delivered the best experience yet and can't wait to see possibly the fastest shoe we've ever created flying on the road during marathon season."

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