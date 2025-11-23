Travis Kelce Wears Retro Nike Gear As His Future Remains Uncertain

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon in a pivotal Week 12 matchup. As always, all eyes are on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, Kelce is receiving more attention than usual as fans speculate about his future - everything from his wedding planning with Taylor Swift to his potential retirement. While fans look forward, Kelce is looking back with his outfit.

Kelce's Vintage Style

Best in the biz. pic.twitter.com/BnTQt7w2Lq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2025

The 36-year-old is showing his inner '90s kid with today's pregame outfit - specifically 1997. Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" sneakers, a matching Nike full-zip jacket and pants, capped off with a 1997 NBA All-Star Game hat from Mitchell & Ness.

The 1997 NBA All-Star Game hat is a nod to Kelce's home state, as the star-studded exhibition was hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Nike tracksuit perfectly features the Chiefs' colors. Plus, the Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" sneakers were just released for $215 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Kelce's Retro Footwear

The Air Jordan 12 was originally released in November of 1996, but Michael Jordan wore them throughout the season as the Chicago Bulls completed another championship run in 1997.

Kelce has been a Nike athlete throughout his entire career. Last year, there was heavy speculation that he might switch over to Jordan Brand given his commitment to wearing Jumpman sneakers each week. However, that never came to fruition.

Kelce is known for using his wardrobe to send subtle messages and speak to how he is feeling each day. Once again, the legendary tight end is using clothing to celebrate his roots.

Kelce's Future

Travis Kelce channels 1997 with his pre-game outfit. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce said of his future earlier this week, "Seeing my brother go through it and seeing -- I don't know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa."

He added, "It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then."

Regardless of how much longer Kelce decides to play, fans can count on him setting the bar high each week with his sneakers and pre-game outfits.

