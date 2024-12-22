Maxx Crosby Adds His Unapologetic Style to Fashion Industry
Earlier this season, Ryoko Rain, the luxury streetwear and fashion brand synonymous with butterfly designs and distinctly patterned mesh shorts, announced Las Vegas Raiders' superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby as its first professional athlete investor and stakeholder.
The NFL Pro-Bowl edge rusher incorporates Ryoko Rain clothing into his off-field style, personifies the brand's spirit of vision and transformation.
As an investor, Crosby will help the company raise its overall awareness nationally and collaborate with the founding team on select product drops, creative marketing, and promotional strategies.
Before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Crosby about investment in Ryoko Rain, fashion advice, and favorite sneakers.
What made you want to buy into the future of Ryoko Rain?
"My agent sent me a bunch of Ryoko products during my rookie year in 2019, and I have been rocking with the brand ever since, wearing their gear daily. Since then, I have been a big believer in the brand and spreading the word organically.
Watching the evolution of Ryoko's products and designs and the impact and integration it's had on entertainment, sports, etc., has been incredible. The future is bright for the brand."
What input have you provided to the brand as an investor?
"Even though I have been doing business with them for over six years now, we are still in the early phases of my role there. I just want to continue to be a good partner for them and use my platform to impact the evolution of this company."
How do you envision the future of the partnership?
"I have a ton of ideas, but I am going to keep those private for now. I don't want to give away our trade secrets just yet. The most important thing is to continue being unapologetically ourselves and remain true to the brand values."
We know you're a Jordan Brand athlete; which Air Jordan sneakers do you like to pair with Ryoko Rain pieces?
"You can really rock Jordans with any of their pieces. I've worn J's with Ryoko shorts for years. But recently, I added the Ryoko jackets as they have been released. The great thing about Ryoko products is that they are interchangeable.
You can rock a pair of their Horror Film shorts with a white T and some black and white Air Jordan Concords. Or you can throw on their Flame Work jacket with some Fire Red Air Jordan 5s. There are so many pieces to pair up and choose from that can fit any occasion.
Do you have a pair of go-to sneakers for this winter?
"It's tough to pinpoint one pair of sneakers that I would wear all season. The Jordan 3s, 4s, 5s, 10s, 11s, etc, etc. are all fire. I wear whatever I am feeling that day or whatever the occasion calls for. It's hard to just pick one."
Last question: what fashion advice do you have for athletes and fans going into 2025?
"Just be true to yourself. Don't try to copy the next athlete's style. Be true to you, wear what fits your personality, and wear it with confidence."