Travis Kelce Debuts Wild Air Jordan 11 'Tiger Print' Cleats
Sunday afternoon's NFL Week 15 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns just kicked off, but there is already footwear news coming out of Huntington Bank Field in Ohio.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the field in a never-before-seen colorway of the Air Jordan 11. Kelce caught fans' attention on social media by warming up in a player-exclusive Air Jordan 11 'Tiger Print' colorway.
Kelce's affinity for the Air Jordan signature sneaker line is well-documented. Throughout every week of the NFL regular season, Kelce has worn every Air Jordan model in chronological order (he wore the Air Jordan 15 'Columbia' before today's game).
However, Kelce has exclusively worn Air Jordan 11 cleats in every game. Sometimes general release or custom. Even better, Jordan Brand has designed player-exclusive cleats for Kelce, fueling speculation of a potential sneaker deal between the Pro Bowl tight and Jumpman.
During Sunday's game, Kelce rocked yet another player-exclusive Air Jordan 11 in what we will call the 'Tiger Print' colorway until someone comes up with something more clever (maybe 'Taylor Print'?).
Kelce's player-exclusive cleats sported a white mesh upper contrasted by a red and black tiger design on the patent leather toe guard. Unfortunately for athletes and fans, these cleats will never be released to the public.
Regardless of what happens in today's game between the Chiefs and Browns, Kelce has already picked up a major win with his choice of footwear.
