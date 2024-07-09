Music Icon Timbaland Launches Vivobarefoot Collaboration
In the world of hip-hop, sneaker collaborations are quite frequent across the board. However, barefoot footwear brand Vivobarefoot is putting a new spin on the trend by bridging culture and wellness with a new partnership.
Vivobarefoot has collaborated with music icon Timbaland to launch a limited-edition version of their best-selling shoe - the Motus Strength - the first ever zero-drop barefoot strength-training footwear, and the first Vivo of the brand's new pinnacle performance range.
The launch is paired with a new Timbaland song and film highlighting the wellness journey of the multi-platinum producer and Grammy Award winner. Additionally, the Movement Fundamentals VivoHealth course comes free with every footwear purchase.
Vivobarefoot has been at the center of Timbaland's own wellness journey to past few years working with trainer Phil Daru. The music icon shared his thoughts on the Vivobarefoot launch and how he hopes to inspire others with Sports Illustrated.
How did you start your wellness journey and what was the inspiration?
"I started my wellness journey way back when I knew I needed to make changes. Now, we’ve just elevated my fitness routine with the help of my coach and the Vivo shoes we have made some major strides in the right direction."
How did you discover Vivobarefoot?
"Vivobarefoot was first presented to me by my coach Phil Daru. After trying them on, I immediately could see and feel that they were different than any other shoe that I’ve worn. Pretty quickly I started to see my posture change and my stability improve."
Why did brand and their unique footwear make sense to you in your wellness journey?
"Vivobarefoot makes perfect sense with my lifestyle because I’m all about improvement in all walks of life. Vivobarefoot shoes have been a tool that I’ve been able to use to increase my movement and ability to be a healthier more functional person."
How do you hope to inspire others with this collaboration and your journey overall?
I just want to inspire those who feel the need to get into a healthier lifestyle. I’m just doing me but if people get motivated by seeing me then that’s cool!
The Timbaland x Vivobarefoot Motus Strength is available now for $200 at www.Vivobarefoot.com. Be sure to follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
