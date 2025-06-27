GOAT Shoe: Paolo Banchero Calls Air Jordan 40 the "Best"
Over the past seven months, Jordan Brand has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. The "40 Years of Greatness" campaign culminated this week with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 40.
Jordan Brand unveiled Michael Jordan's 40th signature sneaker at a stellar event in New York City. NBA All-Stars Paolo Banchero and Trae Young were on hand to tout the upcoming hoop shoe.
Banchero gave a ringing endorsement of the shoe. "I had a chance to work out in it a couple times so far, and I would say it's probably the best shoe I've put on my feet so far," said the Orlando Magic forward.
Banchero explained, "Just the way it feels on the court, the way I'm able to move effortlessly without having to worry about grip or anything. I'm really excited."
In addition to praising the shoe in public, Jordan Brand included a quote from Banchero in the initial press release for the Air Jordan 40.
"I can't wait to take the court in the Air Jordan 40 this season. It's truly a shoe built for today's style of basketball, with the innovative edge that comes from being a member of the Jordan Family," said Banchero.
"That attention to performance will take my game to the next level as I continue to proudly represent the Jumpman, the ultimate symbol of greatness."
The Air Jordan 40 launches on July 12 for $200 before a wider release this fall. Jordan Brand has already unveiled the first three colorways to launch ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
After going first in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand. Throughout his young career, Banchero has worn player-exclusive colorways from the Jordan Brand's flagship line.
Even better, Banchero traveled to multiple cities last summer as part of Jordan Brand's inaugural China Family Tour. That is when fans got their first look at Banchero's signature logo with Jumpman.
It is clear that Jordan Brand has big plans for Banchero in its future, and the rising star is happy to be a part of the legendary company.
