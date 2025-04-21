Ring Season: Jaylen Brown on Jewelry, NBA Fashion, and His New Sneaker Brand
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown knows all about jewelry. The reigning NBA Finals MVP led the Celtics back to the glory land last year, securing his first-ever championship ring. Brown looks to add to his collection this Summer.
Over the weekend, David Yurman announced Brown as its latest ambassador. Brown will represent America's foremost luxury jewelry brand in a new campaign for the signature Curb Chain collection.
Brown is a style icon known for his sleek, modern aesthetic and love for statement jewelry. The collaboration embodies the brand's boundary-pushing spirit and continued commitment to culture and innovation.
Brown's approach to fashion blends streetwear influences with high-fashion sophistication, making him the perfect fit for David Yurman's latest collection.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Brown about his collaboration with David Yurman, fashion advice, and the future of his new performance brand.
What made you want to partner with David Yurman over other jewelers?
I'm honored to join the David Yurman family as a new global brand ambassador. David Yurman represents a unique blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless style – all things that speak to me and my personal style.
I've always been drawn to pieces that stand out but also feel authentic, and the brand's designs are just that. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality is unmatched, and I'm excited to work with a brand that embodies sophistication while still having that edge.
What do you like most about the Curb Chain Collection?
The Curb Chain Collection is versatile yet bold. I love how it's both classic and contemporary at the same time. It's a statement piece that can be worn with almost anything, which is the essence of great jewelry.
How cool was it to have your Pop Pop in the campaign videos?
It was an unforgettable experience. My Pop Pop has always been such a major influence on my life, and the opportunity to involve him in the campaign added a personal touch that made it extra special. We love to play chess together and have always had those talks about legacy, so it felt natural.
Do you have a personal style philosophy?
For me, style is about confidence and expression. It's about owning what you wear and not being afraid to take risks. I'm always thinking about how to mix high-end pieces with streetwear or how to add something unexpected to an outfit.
What fashion advice would you give to the rest of the NBA?
The NBA is a platform for individuality and I think players should embrace that. Don't be afraid to take risks with your style because fashion is all about expressing who you are. Whether it's on game day or off the court, make sure your style speaks for itself.
Switching gears to sneakers, how amazing has it been to launch your own sneaker brand?
It's been incredible. The launch of 741 Performance is not just about a sneaker – it's about creating a brand that resonates with people. Being able to combine performance with style in a way that represents who I am has been the best part of this experience.
It's not just about looking good on the court; it's about feeling good, too. The feedback has been amazing, and it feels great to have created a product that people of all walks of life can connect with.
Do you have a favorite colorway of the 741 Rover yet?
I think my favorite colorway is the debut, "Black Moon." Maybe because it's the first colorway we launched, it will carry a special place in my heart. I feel like the color black is powerful, sleek, and versatile - all the aspects I look for when it comes to personal style.
Are you recruiting other NBA players to 741 Performance?
Absolutely! The goal is to provide better deals with more ownership and creative control for players. I hope to start a new wave in what a sneaker endorsement deal structure will look like in the future.
