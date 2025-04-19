Trae Young Pays Tribute to Atlanta with Air Jordan 39 "Lemon Pepper"
On Friday night, the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 in overtime of the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament. The Heat secure the eighth and final playoff spot, and the Hawks enter an uncertain offseason.
One of the biggest question marks in Atlanta this summer will be whether Trae Young is traded or not. Many media outlets speculate that last night's game could have been Young's final game with the Hawks.
If so, Young went out in style. He tallied 29 points and 11 assists, including a layup to push the game in overtime. Best of all, Young used his Air Jordan sneaker to pay tribute to Atlanta.
Young hit the floor for warmups much earlier than usual in what could have been his final game with the franchise. The Hawks social media team spotlighted Young's kicks honoring the city.
Young wore the player-exclusive Air Jordan 39 "Lemon Pepper" colorway. The silhouette sported a yellow and orange upper with a pepper-flaked design.
Lastly, an image of chicken wings appeared on the heels with the phrase, "Sauce 'Em, Toss 'Em, Peppered Perfection." It was an iconic pair of kicks for a city steeped in tradition and culture.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the "Lemon Pepper" colorway will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 39 in four styles on the Nike website.
Young began his career in Atlanta with adidas. He led the Hawks to the playoffs while debuting his first signature sneaker with the brand. The adidas Trae line spawned three signature models and two budget-friendly silhouettes.
However, the two parties were unable to move forward on a new contract and Young's signature adidas sneaker line was canceled before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Young did not remain a sneaker free agent for long as he signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand in November of 2024.
Regardless of where Young plays next season, fans can expect the NBA All-Star to wear the latest Air Jordans on the hardwood.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Anthony Edwards' adidas sneakers arrive in a "Tie Dye" colorway before Easter.
Nike has officially launched Kevin Durant's 18th signature sneaker — the Nike KD18.
The 10 most popular sneakers of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Jayson Tatum kicked off his YouTube channel with a tour of home sneaker closet.