Austin Reaves Drops "Hillbilly Kobe" Sneakers for NBA Playoffs
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of their Western Conference Playoff series. Every player on the court will be wearing their best sneakers.
However, no player may look better than Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Throughout the season, Reaves has worn his second signature basketball shoe with Rigorer.
As the NBA Playoffs begin, Reaves will roll out another incredible colorway of the Rigorer AR2. This style not only looks great but also has a special meaning for Lakers fans.
The Rigorer AR2 "HBK" will be released at 11 a.m. EST/ 8 a.m. PST on April 19, 2025. The shoes cost $110 and will be sold exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com.
The new "HBK" colorway will mark Austin's sixth release from his signature AR2 line. Of course, "HBK" is short for Hillbilly Kobe —Reaves' well-known nickname.
According to the brand, "It is rooted in the spirit of his hometown farm and features warm wheat tones and rustic detailing that reflect the vast fields and stacks of grain where his dreams first took shape."
Tech specs for the Rigorer AR2 include a Woven Butterfly Wing Upper that offers breathability and lockdown support.
The Full-Length Showtime Foam Tech Midsole uses an ETPU composition and offers 70% more energy return than the previous generation for enhanced cushioning.
Meanwhile, the Full-Length Anti-Torsion TPU Plate enhances midfoot rigidity and improves torsional resistance, ensuring players stay secure during quick movements.
Lateral TPU Sidewall panels are utilized to eliminate foot slippage by keeping the heel locked in place. Lastly, the Anti-Slip Sole merges TPU wings into the rubber outsole to enhance torsional resistance while reducing weight and maintaining traction.
Rigorer launched Reaves' first signature sneaker in March 2023. In December 2024, the highly anticipated Rigorer AR2 launched and has been well-received among hoopers and fans.
The Rigorer AR2 represents Reaves' transformation into an elite NBA performer. Continuing the butterfly narrative that started with the AR1, this shoe reflects Reaves' metamorphosis from a promising rookie to a dominant force on the court.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Tyrese Haliburton's played-edition PUMA sneakers are dropping in Indiana Pacers colors.
Trae Young debuted the Air Jordan 39 "Lemon Pepper" in his possible last game with the Hawks.
Nike has officially launched Kevin Durant's 18th signature sneaker — the Nike KD18.
The 10 most popular sneakers of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Jayson Tatum kicked off his YouTube channel with a tour of home sneaker closet.