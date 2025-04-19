Tyrese Haliburton's PUMA Sneakers Put On Indiana Pacers Pinstripes
On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98 in Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton rounded out the box score and debuted some fan-favorite kicks.
Haliburton signed a massive sneaker deal with PUMA before the start of the season and has worn the PUMA All-Pro Nitro in various player-edition colorways throughout the year.
In today's playoff game against the Bucks, Haliburton debuted a new limited-edition player-edition PUMA All-Pro NITRO in the "Pinstripes" colorway.
Designed for the playoffs, this eye-catching colorway features Indiana's iconic pinstripes paired with a bold yellow outsole and custom Haliburton details.
The All-Pro NITRO Pinstripes is crafted with performance-driven NITRO SQD foam for superior support and responsiveness. An engineered mesh upper ensures comfort, while a high-abrasion outsole delivers quick cuts.
The All-Pro NITRO Pinstripes retails for $130 in adult sizes and will be available beginning on May 8 at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, and Dicks Sporting Goods.
Many NBA players in Pacers history have delivered clutch playoff performances in the pinstripes, and Haliburton is the latest legend to deliver in the biggest moments.
Unlike most player-exclusive colorways, Haliburton's hoop shoes are actually hitting shelves. Now is the perfect time for Pacers fans to put on the pinstripes for the NBA Playoffs.
