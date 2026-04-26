The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (April 28 - May 2)

The weather continues to warm up, and so does the sneaker release calendar. With spring in full swing, footwear companies keep dropping more heat.

Sneakerheads have been treated to a lot of incredible drops over the past month, with each week better than the last. In our opinion, the best is yet to come. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between April 28 and May 2, 2026.

Converse x Dodgers x UNDEFEATED Chuck 70

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

The Converse x UNDEFEATED x Dodgers Chuck 70 will launch at a retail price of $125 in adult sizes on Monday, April 27, through Converse.com and MLB.com. There will be a final drop on the Nike SNKRS app on Tuesday, April 28.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

Converse and L.A.-based brand UNDEFEATED teamed up to honor the Los Angeles Dodgers. This version of the Chuck 70 features unique materials like a "Dodger Blue" faux ostrich leather upper with printed and embroidered co-branding throughout the silhouette.

New Balance 992 "MiUSA Sea Stone Green Apple"

The New Balance 992 "MiUSA Sea Stone Green Apple" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance 992 Made in the USA is dropping in the "Sea Stone Green Apple" colorway at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $199.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com.

The New Balance 992 "MiUSA Sea Stone Green Apple" colorway. | New Balance

The iconic New Balance 992 returns in a new, seasonal colorway with cooler tones for spring and summer. It features a mesh, suede, and synthetic construction in a deep sea stone hue, with green apple and maize accents.

Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus"

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway drops for $205 in women's sizing at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can buy retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett Stores.

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

The "Orange Citrus" colorway features a White upper with Orange Citrus details. Meanwhile, the iconic Jumpman logo jumps off the tongues and heels in Fire Red (a tribute to Jordan's days with the Chicago Bulls).

Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown"

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can purchase the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. The sneakers will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($155), Little Kids ($95), and Toddler ($80).

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The "Cap and Gown" colorway sports a sleek blacked-out look, with smooth leather and Reflect Silver details. The Jumpman bounces off the tongue and lace locks, while the iconic "Nike Air" logo graces the heels in a stealthy black font.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 2. Online shoppers can buy retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, at Foot Locker, and at other popular retailers. The sneakers will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($145), Big Kids ($120), Little Kids ($80), and Toddler ($65).

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

Jordan famously changed the game during his battle with the NBA over his "banned" Air Jordan 1. This low-top version pays tribute to the original disruptor with a full-grain leather upper in Varsity Red and Black. Even better, the legendary X branding appears on the heel with special edition sockliners nodding to the 1984 story.

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