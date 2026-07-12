The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (July 13-18)

The sneaker release calendar ebbs and flows with each season, highlighting what's happening in the sports world. Thanks to the WNBA regular season and NBA Summer League, this upcoming week will be great for basketball fans.

From adidas to Nike to Jordan Brand, there is a nice mix of new and retro hoop shoes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the five best sneakers dropping between July 13-18, 2026.

adidas BB.01 "Orange Dusk"

The adidas BB.01 "Orange Dusk" colorway. | adidas

The adidas B.B. 01 "Orange Dusk" colorway dropped in just 50 pairs in Las Vegas last week. However, the performance basketball shoe officially launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 14. Athletes and fans can buy the innovative hoop shoe for $250 in adult sizes on the adidas CONFIRMED app.

It is the first adidas basketball shoe built on Project: R.A.P. (Radical Athlete Perception), an innovation platform that enables a new way of making performance footwear. Mikel Brown Jr. debuted the 3-D printed shoe in his first NBA Summer League game.

JJJJound New Balance 1890 "Black"

The JJJJound New Balance 1890 "Black" colorway. | New Balance

The only non-basketball shoe to make our list is the JJJJound New Balance 1890 "Black" colorway. The sneakers drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $199.99 on NewBalance.com.

The Montreal-based brand JJJJound put its iconic spin on the early 2000s runner. The "Black" colorway is a minimalist design on a technical running-inspired silhouette.

adidas DON Issue #8 "Spida Man"

The adidas DON Issue #8 "Spida Man" colorway. | adidas

The adidas DON Issue #8 "Spida Man" colorway launches at 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 17. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at adidas and select retailers.

Donovan Mitchell's eighth signature sneaker kicks off where it all began: a red and blue "Spida Man" colorway. The Lucid Red and Lucid Blue design with Core Black detailing is a clear homage to the superhero comic book character, while pushing Mitchell's signature line forward.

Nike Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"

The Nike Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 17. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($135), big kid ($107), and little kid ($97) sizing on Nike.com.

Ionescu unveiled her fourth signature shoe way back in April. After months of waiting, the Nike Sabrina 4 is finally here. The launch colorway pairs nicely with the New York Liberty uniforms, while offering solid improvements in performance technology.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 18. Shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. Pricing for the full-size run is: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($75).

The biggest change to this legendary colorway is the new shade of blue. Jumpman applied a much lighter shade of "True Blue" to the fan-favorite shoe, which has divided old-school fans in the sneaker community.

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