Nike Caitlin 1 "Yellow Zest" Release Information

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has a way of keeping defenders (and fans) on their toes. Since debuting her highly anticipated first signature Nike basketball shoe last month, all eyes have been on Clark's feet.

We have seen plenty of the Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" colorway, but Clark debuted a second colorway against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night. It sent the sneaker community scrambling to learn more about the never-before-seen design. After scouring the internet, we now know more about the upcoming release.

Release Information

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1 "Yellow Zest" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Yellow Zest" colorway will reportedly be released during the 2026 holiday season. That means November or December, which makes sense as the launch colorway will be released on October 1. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

There is no doubt that the first few colorways of Clark's debut hoop shoe will sell out quickly online, so fans might have to try their luck on sneaker resale websites. The upcoming shoe is already listed on StockX.

"Yellow Zest" Details

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1 "Yellow Zest" colorway. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

This version of the Nike Caitlin 1 features a Yellow Zest upper complemented by shades of Soft Yellow on the midsole. Meanwhile, the outsole and Nike Swoosh logos sport Race Blue.

One of our favorite details is the metallic detailing that appears on the branding for an elevated aesthetic. The Nike Swoosh logos, signature CC logo, and Clark's signature on the heel all pop off the silhouette.

Nike Caitlin 1 Tech Specs

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1 "Yellow Zest" colorway. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

Tech specs for the Nike Caitlin 1 include the all-new Nike Opticast upper, a construction of cast PU nodes with varied Z-heights designed to reduce drag and enhance on-court movement efficiency. The ripple of the three-point arc inspires the look.

Underfoot, a Cushlon midsole paired with an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit allows it to sit closer to the foot across all edges. This setup delivers close-to-foot responsiveness, containment, enhanced court feel, and faster feedback. Moreover, it is similar to the Nike Kobe shoes, which Clark loved to play in.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" colorway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark was one of the first collegiate athletes in history to ink an NIL deal with Nike. Upon entering the WNBA, Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike.

She has since appeared in multiple marketing campaigns, with Nike launching her signature apparel collection in August 2025. Before her debut hoop shoe, Clark was the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's legendary sneaker line. She had several player-exclusive colorways hit shelves.

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