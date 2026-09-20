The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (Sept. 22-26)

This week marks the official start of fall, and the footwear industry is pivoting into a new season. Usually, there is a balance of new sneaker releases across multiple categories. However, new and retro basketball shoes dominate the sneaker release calendar this week.

More specifically, Nike and Jordan Brand will garner all the attention with some exciting kicks. Below is everything shoppers must know about the five best sneakers dropping between September 22-26, 2026.

Nike G.T. Future "Varsity Red"

The Nike G.T. Future "Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike G.T. Future "Varsity Red" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 22. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

The sleek silhouette features a Varsity Red molded upper with black detailing. The futuristic design is enough to stand out on any court. Meanwhile, the full-length Air Zoom Strobel and forefoot Air Zoom in a Cushlon 3.0 foam help keep you fresh.

Air Jordan 5 "Sunset"

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 25. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Back for the first time in 20 years, the Sunset" colorway features a white leather upper with a blend of Fire Red and Sunset detailing to cast a warm glow everywhere you go. The Jumpman logos burn bright in Sunset on the reflective 3M Metallic Silver tongues.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Garden"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Garden" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 1 during his final game at Madison Square Garden during the Last Dance season. This design features a black-and-red floral pattern (inspired by the Bulls' road uniforms and the arena) with hits of New York Knicks colors.

Air Jordan 40 "14"

The Air Jordan 40 "14" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 40 "14" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Inspired by the legendary Air Jordan 14 colorway, the Air Jordan 40 takes on a Ferrari-inspired aesthetic. The Challenge Red suede upper and vibrant yellow accents will immediately remind fans of the original model that shaped the concept.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca"

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Worn throughout Kobe Bryant's unforgettable 2007-08 NBA MVP season, the "Orca" colorway features a straightforward black-and-white design with Varsity Maize details. This is the iconic shoe's first retro release.

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