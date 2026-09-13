First Look at Ferrari-Inspired Air Jordan 40 "14"

NBA legend Michael Jordan's love of Italian sports cars is well documented. Jordan's personal Ferrari inspired Tinker Hatfield's design of the Air Jordan 14. Jordan Brand played with that idea with a special mashup with the Air Jordan 40 during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Jumpman athletes like Bam Adebayo and Stephon Castle debuted the Air Jordan 40 "14" last season. Now, the performance basketball shoes are scheduled to drop later this month. Below is a first look and breakdown of everything fans must know.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 40 "14" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 40 "14" will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. The SKU code is "IR2082-600."

The Air Jordan 40 was well-received by hoopers and fans, but only limited-edition colorways sold out quickly on release day. This highly anticipated hoop shoe could sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 40 "14" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand avoided mentioning Ferrari by name because it is not an official collaboration with the legendary automaker. However, the inspiration is clear. Inspired by the Air Jordan 14, the silhouette sports a Challenge Red suede upper with vibrant yellow accents.

The Jumpman ankle badge appears in yellow, while No. 23 is stamped into the back of the heels. The black outsole features a yellow Jumpman logo at the toe as another little nod to the Air Jordan 14. Overall, this is a perfect combination of Jordan's 14th and 40th signature sneakers.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 40 "14" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand went all out for the Air Jordan 40. Tech specs include a stacked full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam. This gives players responsive, marathon-level cushioning.

Meanwhile, six internal webbing straps work with premium materials for optimal containment. Lastly, a unique herringbone traction pattern on the rubber outsole helps you leave defenders in the dust.

Air Jordan 40

The Air Jordan 40 "14" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 40 is at the end of its production cycle, as the Air Jordan 41 launches globally next month. Jordan Brand has always done an incredible job with the most important signature sneaker line in basketball history. But the Air Jordan 40 exceeded all expectations.

If this is one of the last Air Jordan 40 colorways to be released, it's the perfect place to end it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.