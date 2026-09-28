The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)

It's officially fall, and the calendar flips another page this week. As the seasons change, so do the sneakers. Warmer colorways and more basketball shoes start replacing the summery kicks on the shelves of footwear stores.

Even if you're not ready to say goodbye to the warm-weather months, some serious heat is dropping this week to help you transition into fall. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between September 29 and October 2, 2026.

Nike Air Bakin High SP "Varsity Red"

The Nike Air Bakin High SP "Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Bakin High SP "Varsity Red" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Online shoppers can buy the old-school hoop shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

NBA legend Tim Hardaway wore this shoe during his time with the Miami Heat, starring in unforgettable marketing campaigns. The shoe is a cult classic and will be at the top of many sneakerheads' wish lists.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 launches in the "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The "Caitlin Blue" takes inspiration from the sky and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's limitless range. Meanwhile, the "Warning Code" colorway nods to her competitive nature on the basketball court. Fans have waited a long time for Clark's debut hoop shoe, and it's finally here.

New Balance Made in UK 991V2 Vintage Sports

The New Balance Made in UK 991V2 Vintage Sports. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in UK 991V2 Vintage Sports drops in the "Karanda Red" and "Bluesteel" colorways at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1. Shoppers can buy each shoe for $249.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and at select retailers.

New Balance's Made in UK 'Vintage Sport' pack is an elevated take on classic athletic style. The 991v2 features premium suede, vintage-inspired mesh, and synthetic nubuck construction. As always, the Boston-based brand combines incredible craftsmanship and style.

New Balance Maxey V1

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

The New Balance Maxey v1 drops at midnight on Friday, October 2. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoe for $129.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and select retailers.

New Balance signed Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before his rapid ascent in the NBA. After multiple sneaker collaborations over the years, the New Balance Maxey V1 represents all that the All-Star has achieved and where he's going.

Air Jordan 3 "Fireside"

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 3. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $205 in women's sizing at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers. It's a women's release, but most men will be able to find their size.

The "Fireside" colorway features a fall vibe with a Velvet Brown leather upper with Light British Tan detailing. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logos and laces provide a complementary contrast in Pearl White.

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