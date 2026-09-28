2026 WNBA Finals Odds: Aces Make Jump to Favorite; Lynx, Fever Drop After Game 1 Losses

All four Game 1 matchups on Sunday in the WNBA Playoffs were decided by 15 or more points, causing a massive shakeup in the odds ahead of two Game 2s on on Tuesday.

Since the first round of the postseason is just a best-of-three series, the WNBA Finals odds have shifted dramatically based on Sunday's results.

The No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx saw the biggest shift in their odds, even though they remain second in the market to win it all. Napheesa Collier and Co. lost at home to the New York Liberty in Game 1, dropping them from +115 to +310 to win the title. The Lynx are road favorites on Tuesday in Game 2, but they need to win two games in a row to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Liberty (+1400 to +600), Atlanta Dream (+750 to +400), Golden State Valkyries (+600 to +350) and Las Vegas Aces (+475 to +300) all saw their odds jump after winning their Game 1 matchups. Atlanta, Las Vegas and Golden State all took care of business at home with 15-plus point wins, pushing all three of them between +300 and +400 to win the Finals.

Here's a look at the latest odds before each series has Game 2 on either Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Aces: +300

Minnesota Lynx: 310

Golden State Valkyries: +350

Atlanta Dream: +400

New York Liberty: +600

Indiana Fever: +2500

Washington Mystics: +13000

Dallas Wings: +15000

Aces Jump to Top Spot in Finals Odds

The defending champion Aces dominated the Fever on Sunday behind a 38-point game from A'ja Wilson, and they've now jumped into the top spot in the odds to win the Finals.

Las Vegas has won three of the last four WNBA titles, and this team is playoff tested more than any other squad in this field. The Fever are now facing an uphill battle in Game 2, where they are just 1.5-point favorite favorites at home.

The Aces were 16-6 on the road in the regular season, so it's certainly possible they could pull off an upset win on Tuesday and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Lynx Facing Uphill Battle to Advance to WNBA Semifinals

The Lynx struggled in Game 1, scoring just 75 points in a home loss, dropping them back from +155 to +310 in the odds to win the WNBA Finals.

Minnesota didn't close out the regular season strong, and it seems to have boiled over into the playoffs, losing badly to a Liberty team that won the title in 2024. New York is not a normal No. 8 seed, and it's only a 2.5-point underdog at home (where it was 14-8 in the regular season) in Game 2.

The Liberty won the season series with the Lynx, and the latest Finals odds movement suggests that New York (+1400 to +600) has a real chance to advance to take on the winner of the Atlanta-Washington series in the semis.

Fever, Mystics, Wings All Drop in Finals Odds After Game 1 Losses

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds (Indiana, Washington and Dallas) all lost by 15-plus points on Sunday, causing some massive movement in the Finals odds:

Fever: +950 to +2500

Mystics: +6500 to +13000

Wings: +8000 to +15000

Indiana is favored in Game 2 on Tuesday, while both the Mystics and Wings are 3.5-point underdogs on the road on Wednesday night. Based on these odds, the Mystics and Wings are massive long shots to win two games in a row and advance to the semis.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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