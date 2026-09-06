The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (Sept. 8-12)

Every week on the sneaker release calendar offers new opportunities and storylines to follow. All of the major brands have some solid shoes scheduled to hit shelves, but Nike and Jordan Brand are set to dominate.

From retro trainers to legendary basketball shoes in iconic colorways, old-school fans will have plenty to choose from online and in stores. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between September 8-12, 2026.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Greedy"

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Greedy" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Greedy" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 8. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's alright to want it all, so the "Greedy" theme returns with another blend of legendary colorways. Bright Mandarin, Grape, Solar Red, and Neon come together for a legendary design. As Nike says, why have one colorway when you can have them all?

Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day"

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($215) and big kid ($155) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Just in time for the second week of the US Open, the Air Jordan 7 is channeling the energy of American tennis in the 1990s. Neon hits of Lime Blast and Pink Blast pair with the Phantom upper to evoke the brand's rebellious design era.

Nike Book 2 "Chevy"

The Chevy x Nike Book 2 "Pretty Penny" colorway. | Chevy

The Nike Book 2 x Chevy "Pretty Penny" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 10. Online shoppers can buy the limited-edition basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Once again, Nike and Devin Booker have teamed up with Chevy for an epic collaboration. The Nike Book 2 has enjoyed some amazing collaborations, from McDonald's to Detroit teams, but this Impala-inspired colorway is one of our favorites.

Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway"

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 10. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Hardaway's legendary Nike sneakers are best known for his time with the Orlando Magic, but we can't forget his stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. Hardaway's player-exclusive colorways, complete with his "1 Cent" signature logo, are a must-have for hoops fans.

Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals"

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker. Full-family sizing pricing is: Adult ($205), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

Inspired by Ray Allen's player-exclusive colorways with the Milwaukee Bucks, the shoes tell the story of his journey from watching Michael Jordan as a kid to competing against him to becoming one of the original Jordan Brand (called "Brand Jordan") athletes.

This will be a fun week for sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.