Caitlin Clark Unveils Nike Caitlin 1 "Halloween"

The Indiana Fever staved off elimination with a clutch Game 2 win against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Playoffs on Tuesday night. While Fever guard Caitlin Clark focused on the game, Nike flexed its marketing muscle ahead of this week's highly anticipated release of the Nike Caitlin 1.

Not only were there activations in Indianapolis and in Iowa City, but Nike has flooded social media with campaign videos. Just before Game 2, Clark showed fans what is in her travel bag in a Nike TikTok video. That included a quick reveal of an upcoming Halloween-inspired Nike Caitlin 1 colorway.

Clark picked up the shoe and said, "Solid shoe. If you turn the lights off all the way, it might glow in the dark. I don't know; you got to find out." Luckily for fans, they get to learn if the shoes really glow in the dark as soon as they release next month.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Halloween"

FIRST LOOK: Nike Caitlin 1 "Halloween" 🎃



🗓️ October 23rd, 2026

📝 JA4290-001 (WMNS)

💰 $150 USD

🎨 Black/Black-Ghost Green-Mint Foam-Racer Blue

📹 @Nike

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/jcd1rDDWgT — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) September 29, 2026

According to Kicks Finder, the Nike Caitlin 1 "Halloween" will be released on Friday, October 23. The shoes will cost $10 more than the other general-release colorways, retailing for $150 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers. The SKU code is JA4290-001.

Nike has not yet officially announced the release. So, we are still waiting for official release information, pictures, and details. However, we can see that the Halloween-themed shoes sport a black upper with green details.

Clark's signature 'CC' logo and triple Nike Swoosh continue the theme. Lastly, the glow-in-the-dark outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Nike's Marketing Campaign

Caitlin Clark merch available at the Caitlin’s Extraordinary Treats truck outside of Gainbridge 🚛



📷 @its_whitney pic.twitter.com/pqQhAuQxBp — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 29, 2026

While Clark tallied 27 points, seven rebounds, and 15 assists in an elimination game, Nike hosted events across the nation. That included a pop-up outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and a watch party in Iowa City.

Both events played to the city, with the Indianapolis event featuring food trucks and the Iowa City event hosting a drive-in to watch the game.

Each activation was pitch-perfect for the setting and a reminder of what Nike is capable of accomplishing. Meanwhile, fans who couldn't attend the events are getting blitzed with high-quality campaign videos that are going viral on social media.

Future Colorways

Nike went all out for their Caitlin 1 drive-in playoffs watch party event 😮🎇 pic.twitter.com/bkFxOvF622 — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) September 30, 2026

We already know the first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1 scheduled to hit shelves. But Clark keeps debuting new colorways so quickly that even the most loyal fans struggle to keep up. The Nike Caitlin 1 could be one of the few modern basketball shoes that transcends the game.

With colorways honoring Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Nike Caitlin 1 will join forces with other massive fanbases. Nike's tongue-in-cheek marketing tagline is "Nothing to see here," but fans can't look away.

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