How to Buy Caitlin Clark's Sold-Out Nike Sneakers

On Thursday morning, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe finally hit shelves. It did not take long for the Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways to sell out in almost every size online.

Now, athletes and fans can either try their luck on the sneaker resale market or wait for future releases. Below is a breakdown of every option to help shoppers choose the best path.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" colorway was released on October 1, 2026. It had a retail price of $140 in adult sizes. Fans can find the shoes on sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $188, with most asking prices below that on StockX.

The "Caitlin Blue" colorway reflects the sky's depth and the infinite possibilities it represents. It also nods to Clark's unlimited range on the court. The blue evokes the inspiration and imagination Clark wants players and fans to feel when they lace up her shoe.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code"

Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway dropped on October 1, 2026. It retailed for $140 in adult sizes. Shoppers can still buy the kicks on StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $191 on StockX. Unlike the "Caitlin Blue" colorway, the asking prices aren't much lower.

The "Warning Code" flips the original scheme and offers a new perspective. Yellow shades evoke a natural warning, just like the passion and intensity Clark shows on the court.

Confirmed Upcoming Colorways

The first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Shoppers who don't want to pay well above retail should wait, since future restocks are possible and dozens of colorways will be released. Nike has already previewed the first six colorways on the way. Below are the next four scheduled drops:

October 14: Midnight Fever

November 3: Cave Stone

December 1: Ice Cold

December 12: Purple Venom

Beyond the scheduled drops, we already know that the Kansas City Chiefs-themed "Sea of Red" and the glow-in-the-dark "Halloween" colorway will both be released. Plus, we'll also see designs inspired by Taylor Swift's "Friendship Bracelet" and a Travis Scott collaboration.

Unconfirmed Upcoming Colorways

The Nike Caitlin 1 "All-Star" colorway. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

There are also plenty of unconfirmed colorways that could eventually make their way to retail. We have seen Clark debut colorways inspired by the Grinch, Iowa Hawkeyes, the WNBA All-Star Game, and more.

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