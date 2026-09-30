Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 2

The Atlanta Dream are a win away from the WNBA Semifinals after picking up a 15-point victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 1 on Sunday night.

Rhyne Howard (26 points) and Allisha Gray (22 points) led the was for an Atlanta team that has been red hot since the end of the regular season when it won nine of 10 games to secure the No. 4 seed in the W.

Now, the Dream hit the road – and are favored – for Game 2 against the Mystics and Sonia Citron.

Washington had the No. 2 defensive rating in the WNBA during the regular season, but it allowed 92 points in Game 1. That’s going to make it hard for this offense, which was just 12th in the league in the regular season, to compete with a team as talented as Atlanta.

After all, the Dream finished the regular season in the top five in the WNBA in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. Washington shockingly won the season series between these teams, but it’s a massive underdog to come back and win this series.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -4.5 (-108)

Mystics +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Dream: -185

Mystics: +154

Total

164.5 (Over -1a2/Under -108)

Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Care First Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Atlanta leads 1-0

Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Georgia Amoore UNDER 3.5 Assists (-162)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Amoore in Game 2:

During the season, Washington guard Georgia Amoore averaged 3.4 assists per game, and she picked up three dimes in the Game 1 loss against Atlanta.

Amoore is the point guard of a below average offense, as the Mystics finished the regular season average 84.0 points per game (12th in the league) while also ranking 12th in offensive rating.

In her three regular-season matchups with the Dream, Amoore had just one total assist. The former first-round pick failed to clear this line in Game 1, and the Dream are third in the league in opponent assists per game.

On top of that, Atlanta closed the regular season with the No. 3 defensive rating in the league. I can’t trust Amoore, who played just over 24 minutes in Game 1, to have a big game as a passer on Wednesday.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Will we see a Game 3?

The Mystics went 9-2 against the spread as home underdogs during the 2026 regular season, and I’m buying them to cover in this matchup.

Atlanta was awesome in Game 1, holding the Mystic under 80 points, but it’s still worth noting that the Dream went 17-23 against the spread when favored during the regular season.

Washington’s defense (No. 2 in the league) has been good enough to keep it in games for most of the season, and the Mystics did win their season series with Atlanta.

There is a lot pointing towards the Dream in this game – they had the best net rating on the road of any team in the W in the regular season – but I don’t see this young Mystics team going easily given how well it has played at CareFirst Arena.

I’ll take the points in this matchup, as there is a big enough cushion for Washington at least cover even if the Dream get the win.

Pick: Mystics +4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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