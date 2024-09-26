Aaron Judge Hits 57th Homer in Travis Scott x Air Jordan Cleats
The Baltimore Orioles narrowly defeated the New York Yankees 9-7 on Wednesday night. Despite falling short against their American League East foe, Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had another historic night.
Judge hit his 57th home run and batted in his 142nd RBI of the MLB regular season. Not only did Judge play at a high level, but he dressed the part as well.
Over the past few games, the Yankees slugger has worn a player-exclusive colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low cleats. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about Judge's kicks from last night.
Judge's cleats are a player-exclusive colorway that draws inspiration from the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. The rapper and Jumpman have teamed up on several collaborations over the years but never cleats for the baseball field.
Between Judge's 56th and 57th home runs, Scott sent a message to his sports fans on his Instagram story. He posted a picture of Judge's cleats and said, "It gotta be the shoes. @mlb."
In addition to reimagining Air Jordan sneakers, Scott made history earlier this year by becoming the first non-athlete to earn a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. The Jordan Jumpman Jack was released in limited numbers in April.
Now, many baseball fans are rightfully asking if Judge deserves a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand. The brand has not had a signature athlete in the MLB since Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Other sportswear brands have already invested in MLB players. New Balance's signature athletes include Francisco Lindor and Shohei Ohtani. Under Armour has Bryce Harper. Nike has Mike Trout.
Judge continues to make MLB history, and last night is another reason why Jordan Brand should make him the face of its baseball division. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the MLB and beyond.