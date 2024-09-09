Julio Rodriguez Shines in Crystal-Covered Adidas Cleats
The Seattle Mariners are in the heat of the American League Wild Card race, and center fielder Julio Rodriguez is shining brighter than ever. Not only is the MLB All-Star making highlight plays, but he is grabbing the attention of sneakerheads.
Earlier today, Rodriguez helped unveil the adidas Adizero Impact+ with Swarovski crystals. It is a limited-edition baseball cleat that will be debuted on-field by adidas partner and Mariners superstar on September 17 and 18.
Even better, there will be a chance for athletes and fans to get their hands on the kicks. There will be just 44 pairs of the cleat made available on adidas.com starting September 17 in honor of the iconic #44 worn by Rodríguez and all-time baseball legends.
The limited-edition cleat, made with genuine Swarovski crystals, will be available for $440 in adult sizes.
To help celebrate the cleat's on-field debut, fans in the J-Rod Squad at Seattle's T-Mobile Park will be given exclusive, one-time only iced out tees for the Mariners game on September 17.
Adidas began sponsoring The J-Rod Squad in March 2024 and has been activating at all regular-season home games, giving fans in select sections the opportunity to support the Mariners superstar while at T-Mobile Park.
Rodríguez joined the adidas family in March 2023 as the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and remains a key face for the brand as it continues to grow its presence in baseball and softball.
With the MLB Playoffs starting next month, fans can expect more noise from adidas and its roster of superstar athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.