Shohei Ohtani's New Balance Cleats Sent to Hall of Fame
Last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Miami Marlins 20-4. But it was Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani that made MLB history in what some are calling the "greatest game" ever.
Ohtani went 6-6 with 10 RBIs, three home runs, and two stolen bases. Ohtani's breakout game helped him become the first player in baseball history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.
Best of all, the Dodgers slugger did it all in custom New Balance cleats that showed love to his pet dog who is quickly becoming a celebrity in Los Angeles.
In July, Ohtani debuted his first signature shoe - the New Balance Ohtani 1. The following month, Ohtani debuted a custom colorway of the model with his dog Decoy's face airbrushed on the side of his cleats. He has stuck with the same pair of kicks ever since.
While Ohtani has not yet gotten his historic home run ball back, he did send his cleats to the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the rest of history, New Balance and Decoy will be remembered as a part of the sports history in Cooperstown, New York.
Athletes and fans wanting to purchase Ohtani's shoes are in luck. The New Balance Ohtani 1 is available in cleats ($160) and trainers ($120) on the New Balance website. However, online shoppers should act fast, as the kicks are sure to be in high demand after last night.
The MLB Playoffs are right around the corner, and Ohtani is well-positioned to make even more baseball history. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from MLB and beyond.