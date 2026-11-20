Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is still working his way back from an injury, but his signature adidas sneaker line is still going strong. Last night, NBA stars Jaden McDaniels and VJ Edgecombe debuted sneakers from the upcoming Marvel x adidas Anthony Edwards 3 collaboration.

McDaniels wore the "Dr. Doom" colorway, and Edgecombe rocked the "Ant-Man" colorway. Both of the highly anticipated sneakers are scheduled to drop soon (plus a surprise third colorway). Below is a detailed breakdown of what hoopers and fans must know.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man" colorway will be released at 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($150) and grade school ($110) sizes at adidas and select retailers.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man" colorway. | adidas

The "Ant-Man" colorway features a Core Black upper with Iron Metallic accents appearing throughout the shoe. The Lucid Red details highlight the silhouette's sleek design on the tongues, laces, and heels. Lastly, adidas branding, Marvel emblems, and Edwards' signature logo complete the theme. The shoes come complete in an Ant-Man-inspired box for true collectors.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Dr. Doom"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Dr. Doom" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Dr. Doom" colorway will be released at 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, December 4. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($150) and grade school ($110) sizes at adidas and select retailers.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Dr. Doom" colorway. | adidas

The "Dr. Doom" colorway features Team Dark Green on the lateral sides with Silver Metallic on the upper portion. Core Black details appear on the tongue and ankle collar. Lastly, adidas, Marvel, and Edwards' branding completes the theme. The shoes arrive in a Dr. Doom-inspired box for real fans.

Collaboration Details

Details on the adidas x Anthony Edwards x Marvel collaboration. | adidas

Adidas Basketball provided details on the upcoming Marvel x Anthony Edwards sneaker pack. The two colorways bring Marvel's hero-and-villain dynamic to Edwards' latest signature shoe, with a fitting nod to his own Ant-Man nickname.

As part of the promotion, it's two shoes with one mission (believe that). Collect the "Ant-Man" and "Dr. Doom" colorways for a chance to unlock limited-edition collectibles. Adidas has not yet announced the "Fantastic Four" colorway, but the third shoe is reportedly limited to 1,000 pairs.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 has maintained the momentum of the first two installments, and this collaboration is sure to generate even more buzz. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.