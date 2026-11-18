The Philadelphia 76ers are in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday’s matchup with a surging Orlando Magic team.

Philly is off to an impressive 12-3 start, beating the Brooklyn Nets on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. LeBron James (injury management) did not play in that game, but Philly is expected to have him, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest. Brown isn’t the only star on the shelf, as the Magic remain without former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. Despite that, the Magic have been playing at a high level, riding some All-Star caliber play from Franz Wagner to four wins in a row.

A win on Wednesday would get Orlando back to .500 this season, a huge step in the right direction for new head coach Sean Sweeney.

Oddsmakers have set Philly as a slight favorite on Wednesday, so how should we wager on this Eastern Conference battle?

I have a player prop pick and a prediction for this game as the Sixers and Magic both put winning streaks on the line.

76ers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -1.5 (-105)

Magic +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: -117

Magic: -101

Total

222.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

76ers vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): MagicTV 27, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

76ers record: 12-3

Magic record: 6-7

76ers vs. Magic Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Adem Bona – out

Dominick Barlow – out

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Noah Penda – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

76ers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting Wagner to continue his insane stretch as a passer:

The Orlando Magic will remain without star Paolo Banchero on Wednesday, but they’ve gotten a ton of production from forward Franz Wagner, who is averaging 24.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

Wagner’s passing has been the most impressive part of his 2026-27 season, as he’s averaging 14.5 potential assists per game. The former lottery pick has cleared 6.5 dimes in eight of his 13 games, including six of his eight games this month.

I like this matchup for Franz against a Philly team that won’t have Jaylen Brown (hamstring) to defend him on Wednesday. The Sixers do rank ninth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but this line is way too low for Wagner considering he’s averaging over eight dimes a night.

76ers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Orlando has won four games in a row, including an impressive win over Boston, but I think this the ultimate sell-high spot for the Magic.

Orlando is just 1-4 at home in the 2026-27 season, and the team’s winning streak consisted of Boston on a back-to-back, Milwaukee, Utah and Sacramento. The latter three teams have combined for just four wins this season.

Even though the Sixers don’t have Jaylen Brown, they are still 6-1 on the road and will have Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey in the lineup.

Philly is 16th in offense, 10th in defense and 11th in net rating so far this season while the Magic are just 19th in net rating. Orlando is also under. 500 when it comes to covering the spread.

I simply think this price is way too low for the Sixers to win this game on Wednesday.

Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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