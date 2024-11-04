Adidas Basketball Unveils Futuristic 'IIInfinity Series' Collection
As the NBA season is back in full swing, fans of the league and sneakerheads alike have been tuned for the play on the court and the brand-new shoes that are set to drop.
This week, adidas Basketball will unveil the IIInfinity Series, a collection of the most futuristic silhouettes that takes adidas Basketball’s classic signature DNA to a whole new level.
The IIInfinity Series is a showcase of the storied brand's modern trends of the storied brand combined with elements of nostalgia and a minimalist aesthetic.
As an ode to some of the most popular models from the late 1990s and early 2000s, the IIInfinity series features experimental, eye-catching designs that are must-haves from sneaker lovers.
The IIInfinity series comes in three different silhouettes: Mad IIInfinity, Crazy IIInfinity, and new Nova IIInfinity. Retailing at $130-$180, The IIInfinity series will be available for purchase starting from November 9 at adidas.com.
Each shoe is an embodiment of the unapologetic approach that redefines individual style. With adidas’ latest offering, IIInfinity will keep the brand on the cutting edge of sneaker design and functionality for comfort on the hardwood and can double as a lifestyle show.
Featuring metallic finishes, athletic meshes, semi-translucent textures, 3D molding, and glossy TPU finishes, the IIInfinity collection is a vibe.
Displaying fresh matte metallics and poignant silver chromes, the design of the collection offers precision with a crisp, clean design. IIInfinity embodies a philosophy that delves into form exploration while embracing futurism at its core.
Along with the shoe, the promotional campaign film features NBA Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, who are known for their game on the court and their fashion-forward style off the court. Additionally, Giovanna Ramos of the Concrete Boys collective.
