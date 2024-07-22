Adidas & Candace Parker Usher in New Era at WNBA All-Star Weekend
The WNBA is hitting unprecedented levels of popularity. The previous generations of women hoopers paved the way for a new era of superstars.
During the weekend, adidas Basketball reinforced its ongoing commitment to empowering women in sport and cultivating the sisterhood that defines the W Roster at WNBA All-Star Weekend - starting with Candace Parker.
On Friday, July 19, the adidas team gathered Parker's best friends, colleagues, competitors, and family for an intimate surprise ceremony recognizing her 16-year partnership with the Three Stripes.
Speakers included Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, and Sue Bird, who highlighted the boundaries Parker has pushed for women in the league, and her leadership and dominance on and off the court. In gratitude, Parker shared a few remarks including the below.
"I'm so grateful for where the game is right now and proud of this generation of athletes that are unapologetic and demand for what is rightfully ours," said Candace Parker, President of adidas Women's Basketball.
Parker continued, "I'm so happy to represent a brand that wants my opinion and to push the game forward. I'm so grateful to adidas. To the players that are still playing - enjoy it. Your responsibility is to open up more doors for the next and do the impossible."
Marking over a decade of collaboration, Parker's role is a culmination of a partnership that began in 2008. As President, she'll channel her extensive experience and passion to drive forward a mission that champions women in sports with the pillars of her promise being Access, Representation and Innovation - all in an effort to lift up the next generation of hoopers.
Earlier that day, guests and athlete partners were gifted a shirt that sported the mantra for the weekend summing up Candace's legacy: She Did, So We Can.
Following the ceremony was the annual ACE Party, kicking off WNBA All-Star weekend with guests such as Angel Reese, Holly Rowe, Megan Rapinoe, and Breanna Stewart and a performance by Flau'jae Johnson to round out the night.
In addition, several of the adidas W roster were spotlighted over the weekend, with Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham competing in the Skill's Challenge on Friday, as well as Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston all competing in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Adidas Basketball also had a presence over the weekend at W Live in partnership with retailer Dicks Sporting Goods. Aliyah Boston spoke in a fireside chat with ESPN analyst Andraya Carter and handed out autographed photos to fans while wearing Candace Parker's legacy tee noting She Did, So We Can.
Last year, before the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, adidas Basketball unveiled the Exhibit Select. The premier women's basketball performance shoe built specifically for women, engineered with insights and data from elite female athletes and real women testing teams.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the WNBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Which sneaker brand won the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend?