Caitlin Clark Debuts Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" Colorway
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but made her long-awaited return on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Wings.
Every time Clark steps on the court, it makes news, especially when she debuts new kicks. Clark wore a never-before-seen colorway of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature Nike basketball shoe that paid tribute to a popular Sesame Street character.
Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Cookie Monster" colorway in the Fever's 102-83 win over the Wings. Check out the Nike Basketball X post below for a detailed look at the cookie-inspired shoes.
The official Nike Basketball X account shared pictures of the beautiful blue sneakers with the caption, "Not a crumb left on the court [five cookie emojis] Kobe 6 Protro PE for @CaitlinClark22 ."
While the inspiration for the "Cookie Monster" colorway remains a mystery (perhaps Clark watched PBS growing up), we can see that the silhouette sports a vibrant blue upper and fluffy laces, contrasted by black Nike Swoosh logos.
Meanwhile, the tongues are brown and black to complete the cookie-inspired theme. Bryant's logo and signature provide the finishing touches in black.
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster." We would usually say that it is unlikely to be released, but Nike has begun releasing more player-exclusive colorways from Bryant's legendary line.
Clark had the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Fever" colorway drop in limited numbers earlier this summer, and she has an icy blue colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro hitting shelves later this year.
While new signature sneaker lines are launching all over the WNBA, Nike is still dragging its feet when it comes to Clark. The reigning Rookie of the Year does not have a signature line (or even a logo) yet.
The silver lining is that Clark is the perfect fit for the Nike Kobe line and adding her own star power to the already super popular hoop shoes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
The Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' drops for the WNBA All-Star Game.
Caitlin Clark debuted the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "The Bellas" for her pet dog.
Watch: The Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' commercial is epic.
Reebok unveils Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe.