Sophie Cunningham Had Caitlin Clark's Back in $45 Adidas Sneakers
Last night's WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun was not close, but it more than made up for the lopsided score with plenty of drama on both sides.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of multiple cheap shots early in the third quarter. Then, with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Sophie Cunningham got revenge on behalf of her teammate.
Cunningham committed a hard foul on the Sun's Jacy Sheldon to prevent an open layup. As soon as Sheldon got off the ground, a skirmish involving players, coaches, and security broke out.
Cunningham received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the game. It was a small price to pay for protecting her teammate, who is constantly getting battered by opponents for reasons that are still unclear.
Speaking of small prices to pay, Cunningham wore super affordable adidas basketball shoes during the hotly contested WNBA game. Cunningham wore the adidas Women's Exhibit Select 2.0 in the "Solar Red/Lucid Lemon" colorway.
The adidas Women's Exhibit Select 2.0 launched in 2024 with a retail price of $110 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now find Cunningham's adidas basketball shoes for $45 on Amazon.com.
The adidas Women's Exhibit Select 2.0 was engineered specifically for lady hoopers. It features a soft textile upper for a stretchy and comfortable feeling.
Meanwhile, adidas Lightstrike technology in the midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole features an aggressive multi-directional traction pattern for outstanding grip on the court.
The "Solar Red/Lucid Lemon" colorway complements the Fever's uniforms nicely. Its Solar Red upper is contrasted by an eye-catching shade of Lucid Lemon on the adidas branding.
Cunningham began her career with Nike before switching to adidas in 2022. The veteran guard is not a signature athlete (adidas has not had any in the WNBA since Candace Parker's retirement).
But hopefully, the brand can hook her up with some of its more popular basketball shoes — especially since she is taking on the role of enforcer for the league's brightest star.
