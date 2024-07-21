See Which Sneaker Brand Won the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game
Women's basketball has been on a meteoric rise over the past few years, and last night was another example of the sport's undeniable appeal. The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix was equally entertaining and competitive.
Even better, it was not just the players battling on the hard. All of the major sneaker brands were well-represented on the court. But which of the six companies should take home the MVP award?
Below is a breakdown of what each brand accomplished in last night's WNBA All-Star Game.
Nike: 14
It should come as no surprise that Nike had the most All-Stars. Nike has a firm grip on the WNBA and the NBA, with over two-thirds of players in both leagues donning the Swoosh. During last night's game, 14 players represented Nike; including, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark.
Ionescu wore her second signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 2. Meanwhile, Wilson continues to bide her time before the Nike A'ONE officially rolls out. Clark wore player-exclusive Nike Kobe 6 sneakers designed by Vanessa Bryant.
Adidas: 5
Adidas took a look back last night by celebrating its first female signature athlete, Candace Parker. But the brand also looked forward with a handful of promising young players who look to build on the progress paved by Parker. Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston could be on one of those future pillars for the brand.
PUMA: 2
PUMA coming in third place is no small feat. The face of the brand's women's basketball division, Breanna Stewart, balled out. Stewart scored 31 points in the PUMA Stewie 3 "City of Love" colorway, which is a nod to the upcoming Summer Olympics.
Jordan Brand: 1
Jordan Brand only got on the floor for four minutes last night and that was thanks to Dearica Hamby. The Los Angeles Sparks forward continues to wear Luka Doncic's signature sneakers during games. Jordan Brand continues to lag behind other brands in the WNBA, as it does not have a player with a signature sneaker line.
Under Armour: 1
Kelsey Plum continues to elevate Under Armour in the women's basketball world. Although she does not have a signature sneaker (yet), she has worn the UA Breakthru 5 in various player-exclusive colorways throughout the season. Some have paid homage to her haters and the UFC.
Reebok: 1
Reebok is back on the basketball court, thanks to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. The Rookie of the Year candidate has worn the Reebok Solution Mid in custom colorways this season and debuted her own lifestyle collection with the iconic brand.