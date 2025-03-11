Adidas Drops March Madness Sneakers for its NBA Players
Every basketball player dreams of becoming a March Madness legend. Even after achieving those dreams and reaching the NBA, it is impossible for players not to get caught up in college basketball's March Madness.
On Tuesday, adidas Basketball unveiled the Metamorphosis Pack, which celebrates the journey of athletes as they evolve their game to reach the pinnacle of their sport.
The collection of new colorways draws inspiration from the impactful performances and star-making moments of March Madness and the League's biggest stages.
Moreover, this collection represents the energy, determination, and brilliance of these players through thoughtful storytelling and innovative design.
Each shoe in the pack is a testament to the evolution of the NBA player's craft, featuring color-shifting, pearlescent, and glossy finishes that symbolize a state of refinement and readiness for greatness.
These finishes mimic the transformation of a hooper's game as it transitions into a polished, bold force on the brink of stardom. The pack will include the following shoe drops from adidas Basketball's four signature athletes along with the Adizero Select 3.0:
Anthony Edwards 1 Low: continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court, $110 in adult sizes.
Dame 9: the lightest of Damian Lillard's shoes to release is designed to meet the demands of the athlete whose game is always on, with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes, $120 in adult sizes.
D.O.N. Issue #6: blends style, function and Donovan Mitchell’s pure love for the game and reflects his evolution from an underrated prospect to a 6x NBA All-Star, $120 in adult sizes.
Harden Vol 9: made for fashion forward hoopers who embody swag, confidence and self-expression, Harden Vol 9 is a symbol for how James Harden has always done things his way and now it’s time for rising basketball stars to carry the torch, $160 in adult sizes.
Adizero Select 3.0: the lightest shoe in the franchise that is built for baseline-to-baseline speed, $110 in adult sizes.
The Metamorphosis Pack will be available for purchase on March 15, 2025 on adidas.com and select adidas and specialty stores.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
