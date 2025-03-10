Terance Mann's Skechers Show Love to Florida State for March Madness
The ultimate dream for every men's basketball player is to make it to the NBA and sign a sneaker deal. Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann has already accomplished those feats, but it is impossible not to love March Madness in college basketball.
During tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mann will debut the Skechers SKX NEXUS in the player-exclusive "FSU" colorway. The custom sneakers pay homage Mann's alma mater, Florida State University (FSU).
Tonight's on-court tribute arrives just as the Florida State Seminoles prepare to compete in the Men's ACC basketball tournament tipping off on March 11.
Mann's decision to step out on the court in the SKX Nexus x Terance Mann "FSU" PE represents his strong connection with his old dunking grounds in Tallahassee.
Before Mann solidified himself as a key contributor on NBA teams, he was a standout player under the basketball team's legendary coach, Leonard Hamilton.
Thanks to Mann's heroics in March Madness, the LA Clippers selected him in the secound round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Mann recently reflected on his time at Florida Sate and his relationship with Coach Hamilton in a post on Instagram last week.
The only one of its kind, the SKX Nexus x Terance Mann "FSU" PE is packed with details meaningful to Mann's connection to Florida State, including a gold and garnet color combination, as well as feather detailing on the upper to commemorate the iconic Seminoles mascot.
The Skechers SKX Nexus x Terance Mann "FSU" PE combines cutting-edge performance technologies with personalized style and unbeatable comfort.
Built for speed and agility, the SKX Nexus incorporates ULTRA GO cushioning for responsive comfort on the court and a Goodyear rubber outsole for enhanced traction and durability.
Additionally, the breathable engineered mesh upper ensures optimal fit and flexibility, while Skechers' signature comfort technologies provide all-game support.
Demonstrating Skechers' commitment to creating personalized and meaningful footwear for our athletes to wear on the court, the SKX Nexus x Terance Mann "FSU" PE represents the perfect fusion of Skechers' innovative basketball technology and Mann's trajectory.
