How to Buy the Nike Air Max 95/97 "Oregon Ducks" Sneaker Pack
Every sneakerhead has Nike Air Max Day circled on their calendar. The iconic American sportswear brand annually celebrates one of its most popular sneaker lines. It also works closely with the University of Oregon, the Nike flagship school.
Getting in on the festivities, Division Street's Ducks of a Feather has partnered with GOAT and Flight Club on a limited-edition Nike Air Max 95/97 in three unique colorways – "Lightning," "Thunder," and "Storm."
Inspired by the idea of Nature Reimagined, Ducks of a Feather's new designs marry elements from two classic models – the Nike Air Max 95 and the Nike Air Max 97 – to create a never-before-seen shoe.
The new model features a combination of the tooling from the 95 with the upper from the 97 and a montage of vibrant reflective and mesh materials sporting the unmistakable Oregon Ducks colors.
Nature Reimagined celebrates the University of Oregon's position at the crossroads of innovation and nature, being surrounded by the elements of the Pacific Northwest.
This has inspired and sparked generations of athletes and scholars who have thrived in the blend of natural beauty and cutting-edge progress.
The Nike Air Max 95/97 "Lightning" colorway features reflective rainbow and silver synthetic materials and green glow-in-the-dark air units in the sole.
The raffle entry for the "Lightning" colorway will start March 15 and will be available to claim in-store at Flight Club Tokyo beginning March 21. The colorway will also be available on the GOAT app in the Asia-Pacific region starting on March 24.
The Nike Air Max 95/97 "Thunder" colorway touts a green and gold color shift synthetic and yellow glow-in-the-dark air units in the sole. The colorway will be available on March 21 on the GOAT app in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
The Nike Air Max 95/97 "Storm" colorway features a gold and green/gold shift synthetic. The colorway will be available at Flight Club locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami on March 22 and the GOAT app globally on March 26.
Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, the Nike Air Max 95/97 proceeds will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.
