Travis Hunter Makes NFL Debut in Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Cleats
Travis Hunter's first NFL game is in the books, and fans can already tell this is going to be fun. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie stepped on the field in the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats.
Earlier this weekend, adidas and Hunter officially unveiled the cleats in the latest installment of their world-building campaign. The cleats are a redesigned version of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature basketball shoe.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe took the footwear industry by storm and dominated the NBA for two seasons. The silhouette features a futuristic design, which adidas is known for, and has been released in dozens of exciting colorways.
Thanks to Hunter, the model is now getting run on the gridiron this season (an unheard-of accomplishment for such a new shoe).
Currently, there is no official release information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats. However, they are expected to launch later this football season.
Fans wanting a pair of the basketball version of the silhouette can choose from several exciting colorways in adult and kid sizes at adidas.com.
Hunter chose to rock one of the most popular colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats. The white and black "Best of Adi" colorway jumps off any surface, especially with its bright hits of Lucid Lemon on the heel.
In addition to looking the part, Hunter delivered on the field. The two-way star snagged six receptions for 33 yards on offense. Meanwhile, he had one tackle on defense. Not a bad first game for a player with such high expectations.
Interestingly enough, Hunter switched up his cleats for kickoff. After taking the field in the unreleased model, he changed into a player-exclusive colorway of the Adizero Electric Football Cleats ($130 in adult sizes).
Adidas is investing heavily in Hunter with its marketing campaign. In addition to his own series of ads, Hunter recently appeared alongside teammate and fellow adidas athlete in a fun Footloose-inspired video.
Fans can expect more heat from Hunter and adidas throughout the NFL season. Maybe even some more cameos from Edwards in future advertisements.
