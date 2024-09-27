Adidas Honors HBCUs With 'Crazy 8 Low' Sneaker Pack
The season of fall is a sign that collegiate athletics is at the epicenter of the sports world. When it comes to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) sports, they have a reputation for their athletic prowess, killer marching bands, dedicated alumni, and they have produced some of the greatest athletes of all time.
Legends such as Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Shannon Sharpe, Earl Monroe, Willis Reed, and several others got their start at HBCUs.
To pay tribute to the storied history of HBCU sports and with homecoming season just around the corner, adidas Basketball announced the release of the “HBCU Crazy 8 Low” collection. It is a vibrant tribute to the rich heritage and community of five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The five schools that were honored with custom colorways are Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, and Arkansas Pine Bluff. The “HBCU Crazy 8 Low” retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com starting October 1, 2024.
Homecoming is more than a reunion; it's a fusion of sport, fashion, and culture that showcases the unique spirit and tradition of each HBCU. The HBCU Crazy 8 Low collection honors this legacy, with each of its five bold colorways imbued with school-spirited designs, logos, and patterns that reflect the unique history and culture of each corresponding partner school:
- Alabama State (Homecoming: October 5th vs. FAMU)
- Alcorn State (Homecoming: October 5th vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)
- Grambling State (Homecoming: October 19th vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)
- Prairie View A&M (Homecoming: October 26th vs. TAM-Commerce)
- Arkansas Pine Bluff (Homecoming: October 26th vs. Miss Valley State)
Utilizing one of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes, the sneakers come equipped with a leather-based upper, shiny patent leather with the signature Three Stripes on the sides. Additionally, each school mascot is embroidered on the tongues in the school colors.
Originally released in 1997, the Crazy 8 (or the KB8) was the signature shoe for the late Kobe Bryant just as he was launching his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Crazy 8 quickly became one of the most popular adidas shoes with several retro releases over the years with the latest being the “HBCU Crazy 8 Low.”
Over 25 years later, the adidas Crazy 8 is an essential sneaker of the brand and is still beloved by ballers and sneakerheads. Be sure to stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your most important sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.