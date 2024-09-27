Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" Drops Saturday
No musical artist plays a more important role in the sneaker industry than Travis Scott. The rapper has become bigger than most athletes in the footwear industry.
Scott has teamed up with Jordan Brand on several exciting collaborations over the years, which led to the launch of his own signature sneaker - a first for a non-athlete in the company's history.
However, supply has never met demand. Most fans have never been able to get their hands on Scott's sneakers at retail price. That could possibly change this Saturday with the latest collaboration between Scott and Jordan Brand.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Fans got their first look at the sneakers when Michael Jordan wore them on the beach earlier this year.
Online shoppers can attempt to buy the limited-edition sneakers for $150 in adult sizes, $80 in kid's sizes, and $65 in toddler sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and at other select retailers.
The number of sneakers manufactured and released is always rumored but rarely confirmed. Industry insiders are expecting this Saturday's release to be significantly larger than previous drops but still small compared to the massive demand.
As part of the collaboration, Scott reimagined the Air Jordan 1 Low with a medium olive leather suede upper contrasted with premium sail leather overlays. The signature reverse Swoosh logo appears in black, with the Cactus Jack branding popping in red.
While the sneakers have not even officially been released yet, they are already available on resale websites. Currently, the average resale price for the highly anticipated sneakers is $535 in adult sizes on StockX.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" is expected to be one of the largest releases yet for the two teammates, but it will still be tough for the average consumer to get their hands on. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports and music worlds.